Paul Pogba Starts – Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Jose Mourinho has named his Manchester United squad that will host Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.



Paul Pogba has been slotted straight into the starting eleven after he recovered from injury, with Nemanja Matic also taking his place in the middle of the park. Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have found a place in the defence with Phil Jones out with an injury and Ashely Young will again start as a left-back.







Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will be providing creativity to the team from the flanks and Romelu Lukaku will again lead the line despite his recent indifferent form. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made the squad but will be on the bench, alongside Marouane Fellaini, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard.



Manchester United will be looking to keep pace with Manchester City and avoid falling further behind in the title race with a win over Rafael Benitez’s side.



Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United



De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, Pogba, Rashford, Martial, Mata, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Ibrahimovic