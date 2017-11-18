XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/11/2017 - 16:36 GMT

Paul Pogba Starts – Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Jose Mourinho has named his Manchester United squad that will host Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford. 

Paul Pogba has been slotted straight into the starting eleven after he recovered from injury, with Nemanja Matic also taking his place in the middle of the park. Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have found a place in the defence with Phil Jones out with an injury and Ashely Young will again start as a left-back.



Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will be providing creativity to the team from the flanks and Romelu Lukaku will again lead the line despite his recent indifferent form. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made the squad but will be on the bench, alongside Marouane Fellaini, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United will be looking to keep pace with Manchester City and avoid falling further behind in the title race with a win over Rafael Benitez’s side.

 


Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United

De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, Pogba, Rashford, Martial, Mata, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Ibrahimovic

 