PHOTO: Leeds United Loanee Hails “Amazing” Fans After Scoring Double

Leeds United loanee Marcus Antonsson has hailed the Blackburn Rovers fans after he grabbed a brace in the Ewood Park outfit's 3-0 League One win away at Bury.



The Swedish striker is on loan at Blackburn for the season after being declared surplus to requirements at Elland Road by Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen.











He is currently starring for Blackburn in League One and struck in the 12th and 37th minutes to knock the stuffing out of Bury; Rovers' third goal came in the 63rd minute through Bradley Dack.



Antonsson was delighted to get on the scoresheet and was quick to hail the traveling Blackburn fans.



3 points and a clean sheet ✅💪🏻 traveling fans was amazing! 👏🏻 thanks for your support! ⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Marcus Antonsson 🇸🇪 (@marcusantonsson) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:10pm PST



He posted a photograph of himself celebrating on social media and wrote: "3 points and a clean sheet.