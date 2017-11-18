XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2017 - 22:29 GMT

PHOTO: Leeds United Loanee Hails “Amazing” Fans After Scoring Double

 




Leeds United loanee Marcus Antonsson has hailed the Blackburn Rovers fans after he grabbed a brace in the Ewood Park outfit's 3-0 League One win away at Bury.

The Swedish striker is on loan at Blackburn for the season after being declared surplus to requirements at Elland Road by Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen.




He is currently starring for Blackburn in League One and struck in the 12th and 37th minutes to knock the stuffing out of Bury; Rovers' third goal came in the 63rd minute through Bradley Dack.

Antonsson was delighted to get on the scoresheet and was quick to hail the traveling Blackburn fans.
 

 

3 points and a clean sheet ✅💪🏻 traveling fans was amazing! 👏🏻 thanks for your support! ⚽️⚽️

A post shared by Marcus Antonsson 🇸🇪 (@marcusantonsson) on


He posted a photograph of himself celebrating on social media and wrote: "3 points and a clean sheet.

“Traveling fans was amazing! [sic]

"Thanks for your support!"

Blackburn are now preparing for a Tuesday night trip to take on Oxford United, when Antonsson will see a familiar face in the form of Oxford boss Pep Clotet, who was assistant manager at Leeds last season.

Rovers sit in sixth spot in the League One standings, with Oxford just two points and one place behind.
  