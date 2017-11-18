XRegister
06 October 2016

18/11/2017 - 20:14 GMT

Premier League Took Notice When We Bashed Up Manchester United – Chelsea Legend

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks that the Blues sent out a message to the Premier League when they beat Manchester United before the international break.

Antonio Conte's men had headed into the clash at Stamford Bridge on the back of a mauling in Italy against Roma in the Champions League.




But the Blues banished talk of a crisis by seeing off Jose Mourinho's side 1-0 and re-establishing their case as title contenders this season.

Chelsea continued their good form on Saturday afternoon by beating West Brom 4-0 at the Hawthorns, meaning they now sit third in the table and just one point off Manchester United.
 


The mood is changing at Stamford Bridge and Langley thinks the rest of the Premier League took notice when Manchester United were beaten.

I think we sent a message to the league by beating Man United", he said on Chelsea TV.

"I think people expected them in their form and us in our form, that they'd steamroller us.

"But they didn't and we bashed them up on the day", he added.

Chelsea again face a thorough test of their title credentials next weekend when they head to Merseyside to play Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
  