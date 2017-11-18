Rafael Benitez Took Intelligent Approach – Jose Mourinho Happy With Man Utd Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Rafael Benitez adopted an intelligent approach with his Newcastle United side in the Magpies' 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.



A mistake by Victor Lindelof allowed Newcastle to take a surprise lead in the 14th minute through Dwight Gayle, but Anthony Martial levelled matters in the 37th minute.











Chris Smalling then made sure Mourinho's men would go in ahead at the break when he connected with a ball from Ashley Young in first half stoppage time.



Paul Pogba marked his return to action by putting Manchester United 3-1 up in the 54th minute, while Romelu Lukaku capped off the Red Devils' display by striking in the 70th minute.





Manchester United had taken all three points and Mourinho saluted Benitez for causing his side problems, however he believes the hosts could have won by an even larger margin .