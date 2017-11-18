Rangers Players Are Professional Athletes – Graeme Murty Says No Pick-Up Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty does not believe he will have to lift his players following their 2-0 home loss against Hamilton as they are professional athletes.



Murty had a 100 per cent record as caretaker in his current spell heading into the Scottish Premiership clash against Accies at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.











But he saw his men squander numerous opportunities and give away soft goals to go down to a 2-0 defeat which is sure to dampen talk of him taking the manager's role on a permanent basis.



Murty is expecting a reaction from the Rangers players when they report for training on Monday and does not believe he will have to demand one as he expects a level of professionalism from the players.





" I've said to them there's no point feeling down, there's no point them feeling sorry for themselves – we have to pick ourselves up and get ready to do a professional job on Monday morning", he told Rangers TV.