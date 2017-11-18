XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2017 - 14:02 GMT

Ross McCrorie Starts – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Hamilton
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their side and substitutes to welcome Hamilton to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

Gers boss Graeme Murty has led the side to two wins in his two matches in caretaker charge so far and can make it three in a row by seeing off Accies on home turf.




Murty is without midfielder Graham Dorrans, though he does not need surgery on an ankle injury. Defender Lee Wallace and midfielder Jordan Rossiter remain out of action.

The caretaker boss names Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he plumps for Ross McCrorie and Danny Wilson as the central pairing. There is a spot in the starting line-up for Jason Holt, while Ryan Jack also plays. Josh Windass will look to get forward to support Alfredo Morelos and Kenny Miller.

If Murty needs to try to impact the game from the bench then he has several options at his disposal, including Eduardo Herrera and Ryan Hardie.

 


Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical

Foderingham, Tavernier, McCrorie, Wilson, Hodson, Candeias, Holt, Jack, Windass, Morelos, Miller

Substitutes: Alnwick, Bates, Hardie, Barjonas, Herrera, Kranjcar, Nemane
 