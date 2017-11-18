XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2017 - 17:13 GMT

Why Not – Eden Hazard Backs Chelsea To Challenge Man City After Thumping West Brom

 




Eden Hazard is not ruling out Chelsea coming back into the title race despite Manchester City continuing to win games.

The Premier League champions showed ruthless form against a poor West Brom side on Saturday afternoon and scored a comfortable 4-0 win over the Baggies at the Hawthorns to move into second in the league table for the time being.




However, Manchester City picked up a professional 2-0 win at Leicester City and still have a nine-point lead over Antonio Conte’s men but Hazard, who scored a brace, is refusing to rule out his team of the title race.

He was quick to point out Chelsea went on a brilliant run of wins last season and backed his side to do the same again this term in order to keep the pressure on the teams above them.
 


Hazard told the BBC after the game at the Hawthorns: "Manchester City are winning a lot of games but we want to close the gap.  

“You never know in the Premier League. Last year we won 12 or 13 games in a row so why not again?

"We have to be ready for that."

After their trip to Qarabag in midweek, Chelsea will travel to Merseyside next weekend to take on Liverpool at Anfield.
 