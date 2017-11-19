Amount Arsenal To Pay For Borussia Dortmund’s Talent Spotter Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will pay Borussia Dortmund a fee of €2m to sign the Ruhr club's chief scout Sven Mislintat.



Mislintat is due to become the chief scout at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal had to work hard to reach an agreement with Dortmund to take him to England, with the talent-spotter under contract in Germany until 2021.











According to German daily Bild, Mislintat will cost Arsenal a fee of €2m to release from his deal with Dortmund.



Mislintat's stock is high after he identified a number of key players for Dortmund and Arsenal want to tap into his knowledge and eye for talent.





Clubs have tried to take Mislintat from Dortmund before, with Fortuna Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Bayern Munich all failing with approaches .