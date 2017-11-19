Dele Alli’s No Eden Hazard – Former Chelsea Star Says Blues 9 And 10 Is Best Combination

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair says he cannot think of a better number 9 and number 10 combination than Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard, dismissing the claims of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.



The pair are forming a lethal understanding in the Chelsea team and both were on the scoresheet on Saturday as the Blues dismantled West Brom to run out 4-0 winners at the Hawthorns.











Sinclair was hugely impressed with what he saw from Morata and Hazard and was racking his brains to think of a better number 9 and number 10 combination in world football.



While the former defender rates Tottenham Hotspur hitman Kane, he does not believe Alli is in the same class as Hazard.





" I am hard pushed to think of a better 9 and 10 in world football, as a two", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV.