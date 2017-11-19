Dele Alli’s No Eden Hazard – Former Chelsea Star Says Blues 9 And 10 Is Best Combination

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair says he cannot think of a better number 9 and number 10 combination than Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard, dismissing the claims of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.
The pair are forming a lethal understanding in the Chelsea team and both were on the scoresheet on Saturday as the Blues dismantled West Brom to run out 4-0 winners at the Hawthorns.
Sinclair was hugely impressed with what he saw from Morata and Hazard and was racking his brains to think of a better number 9 and number 10 combination in world football.
While the former defender rates Tottenham Hotspur hitman Kane, he does not believe Alli is in the same class as Hazard.
"I am hard pushed to think of a better 9 and 10 in world football, as a two", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV.
"OK, you might have Kane and Dele Alli – Dele Alli isn't as good as Hazard.
"Kane and Morata, there's an argument between those two.
"So think about in English football, Man City always play with three. As a 9 and a 10 I can't think of better in the world."
Morata has netted eight goals in the Premier League so far this season, hitting the ground running in English football; Kane has also scored eight league goals.
Hazard missed the start of the campaign due to injury, but is now getting up to speed and has already scored five goals across all competitions, along with providing four assists; Alli has seven goals across all competitions.