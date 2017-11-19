Europa League Heartache Changed My Psychology, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Niko Kranjcar admits that everything changed in his psychology after the Gers were dumped out of the Europa League in the first qualifying round.



The Glasgow giants, then under Pedro Caixinha, had been tipped to make short work of Luxembourg-based team Progres Niederkorn, but came up short over two legs and astonishingly crashed out of the Europa League at the first hurdle.











Kranjcar, who has struggled to get going for Rangers this season with injuries not helping, admits that the European exit was a turning point and ended his feel-good factor.



"[When you are out injured] you miss the ball, you miss the lads, you miss playing out there, it wasn't a great period for me. The Niederkorn game, the first one at home I was feeling really good and then after that you get kicked out of Europe and everything changes in your psychology", Kranjcar was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





" After that, I got a small niggle after the Marseille game, which then took me two weeks to recover from, and since then it has been an up and down season", he added.