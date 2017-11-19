Even Winning Three In Row Wouldn’t Be Enough Admits Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Kenny Miller says that even had Rangers won against Hamilton on Saturday to make it three wins in a row it would have been far from where the Gers need to be as a team.



Rangers failed to win three games in a row during the tenure of previous manager Pedro Caixinha, but caretaker boss Graeme Murty stood on the brink of the feat when his side locked horns with Hamilton at Ibrox.











But Accies sprung a shock by running out 2-0 winners in the Scottish Premiership game as Rangers failed to take the chances they created on home turf.



As such, Rangers have still not won three matches in a row, but Miller has dismissed the importance of three consecutive wins even if the Gers had managed it as he feels they need to do much more.





" It is a horrendous stat that we haven’t won three in a row; it is a damning statistic against the team that we have not put a run of consistency together", the veteran striker told Rangers TV after the loss.