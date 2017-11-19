Even Winning Three In Row Wouldn’t Be Enough Admits Rangers Star

Kenny Miller says that even had Rangers won against Hamilton on Saturday to make it three wins in a row it would have been far from where the Gers need to be as a team.
Rangers failed to win three games in a row during the tenure of previous manager Pedro Caixinha, but caretaker boss Graeme Murty stood on the brink of the feat when his side locked horns with Hamilton at Ibrox.
But Accies sprung a shock by running out 2-0 winners in the Scottish Premiership game as Rangers failed to take the chances they created on home turf.
As such, Rangers have still not won three matches in a row, but Miller has dismissed the importance of three consecutive wins even if the Gers had managed it as he feels they need to do much more.
"It is a horrendous stat that we haven’t won three in a row; it is a damning statistic against the team that we have not put a run of consistency together", the veteran striker told Rangers TV after the loss.
“Had we won today we wouldn’t have achieved anything, it would have been a monkey off our back but that’s all.
"I said all along that if we want to have any success over the course of the season then three wins is not enough, it needs to be six, seven or eight.
"You need to be putting runs together over the course of the season two or three times not just once.
"That is something we touched on at the end of last season and at the start of this season, that if we are going to be successful we need to have a better level of consistency.
"We need to get over that stat and we need to kick on, once you get three you need to get four and then five, six and seven and that is the only way you’re going to be successful over the course of this season", Miller added.
Rangers will try to return to winning ways on Friday when they travel to take on Neil McCann's Dundee side, before then welcoming second placed Aberdeen to Ibrox.