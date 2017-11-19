He Took Pointers Off Kyle Bartley – Leeds United Star’s Progress Impresses Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Cooper soaked up Kyle Bartley's approach to the game at Leeds United last season, Noel Whelan believes.



Bartley was a key man for Leeds last term and formed an effective centre-back pairing with Pontus Jansson, meaning Cooper had to be happy to play second fiddle.











But with Bartley back at Swansea City this season after his loan at Leeds ended, Cooper has stepped up and, wearing the captain's armband, has impressed.



Whelan watched Cooper turn in another fine performance on Sunday as Leeds beat Middlesbrough 2-1 and is in no doubt that the 26-year-old was learning from Bartley last term.





" That's why he's got the captain's armband. He's come into his own this season", the former Whites forward said on BBC Radio Leeds.