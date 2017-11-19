XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/11/2017 - 22:19 GMT

He Took Pointers Off Kyle Bartley – Leeds United Star’s Progress Impresses Former White

 




Liam Cooper soaked up Kyle Bartley's approach to the game at Leeds United last season, Noel Whelan believes.

Bartley was a key man for Leeds last term and formed an effective centre-back pairing with Pontus Jansson, meaning Cooper had to be happy to play second fiddle.




But with Bartley back at Swansea City this season after his loan at Leeds ended, Cooper has stepped up and, wearing the captain's armband, has impressed.

Whelan watched Cooper turn in another fine performance on Sunday as Leeds beat Middlesbrough 2-1 and is in no doubt that the 26-year-old was learning from Bartley last term. 
 


"That's why he's got the captain's armband. He's come into his own this season", the former Whites forward said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think he's followed off Bartley from last season. He's taken pointers off him.

"He's grown in himself and grown into the captain's armband.

"We look a better side when he's out there", Whelan added.

Leeds snapped Cooper up from Chesterfield in 2014 and the defender has needed time to win over the Whites faithful.

He has been called up by Scotland at international level, but is yet to make a senior team appearance.
  