Marko Arnautovic Starts – West Ham Team vs Watford Confirmed

Fixture: Watford vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially announced their first starting eleven and substitutes of the David Moyes era as they lock horns with Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.



The Hammers head into the game sitting inside the relegation zone in the Premier League standings with just nine points from their eleven games.











New boss Moyes must make do without striker Javier Hernandez, who is out with a hamstring problem.



Moyes picks Joe Hart in goal, while in defence he selects Winston Reid and Angelo Ogbonna as the central two. Mark Noble captains the side from midfield, while Pedro Obiang will also be looking to make his mark. Marko Arnautovic starts, while Manuel Lanzini and Andy Carroll also play.



If Moyes needs to try to change the course of the game at any point then he can look to his bench, where he has several options including Diafra Sakho.



West Ham United Team vs Watford



Hart, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Kouyate, Obiang, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Carroll



Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Rice, Fernandes, Quina, Sakho, Martinez

