We Have To Find Way To Win Bemoans David Moyes As West Ham Lose At Watford

David Moyes has admitted that his West Ham United team must find a way to win games after his first match in charge of the Hammers ended in a 2-0 defeat away at Watford.



The former Sunderland manager has been tasked with keeping West Ham in the Premier League, but saw his men outlcassed by Watford and forced to leave Vicarage Road empty handed.











In a further blow, forward Marko Arnautovic may have broken a thumb; Moyes will find out whether that is the case on Monday.



West Ham are third bottom in the Premier League with only nine points from 12 games and a goal difference of minus 14, leading Moyes to tell his players they simply must find a way to pick up wins.





" Most people would have expected something like that performance. I was disappointed we didn't do better, but we missed some really big chances", Moyes said on Sky Sports after the game.