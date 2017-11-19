We Have To Find Way To Win Bemoans David Moyes As West Ham Lose At Watford

David Moyes has admitted that his West Ham United team must find a way to win games after his first match in charge of the Hammers ended in a 2-0 defeat away at Watford.
The former Sunderland manager has been tasked with keeping West Ham in the Premier League, but saw his men outlcassed by Watford and forced to leave Vicarage Road empty handed.
In a further blow, forward Marko Arnautovic may have broken a thumb; Moyes will find out whether that is the case on Monday.
West Ham are third bottom in the Premier League with only nine points from 12 games and a goal difference of minus 14, leading Moyes to tell his players they simply must find a way to pick up wins.
"Most people would have expected something like that performance. I was disappointed we didn't do better, but we missed some really big chances", Moyes said on Sky Sports after the game.
"The better team won the game, but there was a chance to change the outcome of the game. We have to improve.
"I was only ever going to find out what the players were like by working with them and seeing them play today. When the opportunities didn't go for us, the confidence went away.
"We have to try to find a way of winning.
"The important thing is to be in the game, and when we lost the second goal, it became difficult", he added.
Moyes will now start to prepare his players for the visit of Leicester City on Friday night as he looks to find the winning formula at the London Stadium.
Following the game against the Foxes, Moyes takes West Ham to his former club Everton on Wednesday 29th November.