West Ham Should Have Appointed This Man – Former Hammers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





John Hartson feels that Stuart Pearce is wasted as assistant manager to David Moyes at West Ham United and should be the man in the hot seat.



Moyes was appointed West Ham boss following the Hammers' decision to part ways with Slaven Bilic.











The former Real Sociedad boss added Pearce to his backroom team at the London Stadium and the England legend sat alongside the Scot as West Ham lost their first game of the Moyes era on Sunday, going down 2-0 at Watford.



Hartson has big respect for Pearce, who has managed Manchester City, England Under-21s, Great Britain's Olympic Team and Nottingham Forest.





And the former West Ham striker would rather Pearce be the man in charge of the Hammers as they attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League .