Antonio Conte Indicates Chelsea Star Will Have To Be Rotated Despite Superb Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has heaped praise on young defender Andreas Christensen, who he believe deserves to play every game at this point in time, but stressed given the busy schedule all the players will need to be involved.



The young defender was at the heart of the defence yet again at the weekend, helping his side keep their third consecutive league sheet in the league as they beat West Brom 4-0 away from home on Saturday.











According to Conte, as the manager of the team he has to take the decision that best benefits the team and at this moment playing Christensen is the best possible thing.



However, with the team from London scheduled to play as many as 12 games over the course of the next one-and-a-half months the former Juventus manager insists that not only Christensen, but all the other members of the squad will have to be ready to contribute.





"In every game I have to try to make the best decision for the team and I think in this situation, Christensen deserves to play", Conte told his club's official website.

"Christensen is playing very well, but we have to play a lot of games – we play every three days – and I need all the players."



Chelsea will be visiting Azerbaijan next on Wednesday to take on Qarabag in a Champions League match that could ensure their place in the round of 16.

