Aston Villa Scout In Stands To Watch Leeds United Admired Defender

Aston Villa have sent a scout to Italy to watch Bologna defender Filip Helander, who was firmly on Leeds United's radar in the summer.



Bologna are in action at Hellas Verona this evening as they bid to pick up three Serie A points.











Helander has been named in the starting eleven and will be looking to turn in an accomplished display.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Aston Villa have a scout in the stands as they run the rule over the Swedish centre-back as they assess potential targets for upcoming transfer windows.





It is unclear how much Bologna might ask for in order to sell Helander in the new year .