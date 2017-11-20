Congrats Arsenal, He’s Diamond Eyes – Former Bundesliga Star Hails Gunners’ Capture of Sven Mislintat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has congratulated Arsenal for snapping up Borussia Dortmund's chief scout Sven Mislintat.



The talent spotter has been hailed for his work with the Ruhr giants and Fortuna Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Bayern Munich have all failed with approaches for him in the past.











But Arsenal are taking Mislintat to the Emirates Stadium and are claimed to be paying Dortmund a fee of €2m to get their man.



Mislintat has been credited with identifying a raft of players for Dortmund, including Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





And Fjortoft, who played in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt, thinks Arsenal have landed a coup in securing Mislintat.