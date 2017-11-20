XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/11/2017 - 15:02 GMT

Congrats Arsenal, He’s Diamond Eyes – Former Bundesliga Star Hails Gunners’ Capture of Sven Mislintat

 




Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has congratulated Arsenal for snapping up Borussia Dortmund's chief scout Sven Mislintat.

The talent spotter has been hailed for his work with the Ruhr giants and Fortuna Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Bayern Munich have all failed with approaches for him in the past.




But Arsenal are taking Mislintat to the Emirates Stadium and are claimed to be paying Dortmund a fee of €2m to get their man.

Mislintat has been credited with identifying a raft of players for Dortmund, including Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
 


And Fjortoft, who played in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt, thinks Arsenal have landed a coup in securing Mislintat.

He wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Arsenal.

"Sven Mislintat, now the chief scout at Dortmund, will be a great signing for you. They call him "Diamond Eyes".

"He found [Christian] Pulisic and Dembele and many more."

Arsenal's activity in the transfer market has been criticised in recent years with boss Arsene Wenger accused of failing to strengthen key areas of the side with the quality needed to compete for the Premier League title.

It remains to be seen if Mislintat can change the Gunners' fortunes in the transfer market.
  