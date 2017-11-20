Former Man Utd Star Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic Comeback Like Paul Scholes Retirement U-turn

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has compared the return to action of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Red Devils to when Paul Scholes came out of retirement.



Ibrahimovic suffered major ligament damage in his right knee during a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April this year, but was back on the pitch at the weekend as he helped Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1.











The Swede came off the bench into the action and showed no signs of carrying any baggage from his injury, shrugging off a seven-month absence.



Saha thinks that Ibrahimovic's return will be a boost for the Red Devils and compared it to when Scholes came out of retirement in 2012 to jump back into the fray at Old Trafford.





" It’s like Paul Scholes coming back from retirement, it is like he is still young and has the legs", Saha said via the club's official site.