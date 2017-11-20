Former Man Utd Star Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic Comeback Like Paul Scholes Retirement U-turn

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has compared the return to action of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Red Devils to when Paul Scholes came out of retirement.
Ibrahimovic suffered major ligament damage in his right knee during a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April this year, but was back on the pitch at the weekend as he helped Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1.
The Swede came off the bench into the action and showed no signs of carrying any baggage from his injury, shrugging off a seven-month absence.
Saha thinks that Ibrahimovic's return will be a boost for the Red Devils and compared it to when Scholes came out of retirement in 2012 to jump back into the fray at Old Trafford.
"It’s like Paul Scholes coming back from retirement, it is like he is still young and has the legs", Saha said via the club's official site.
"But because of this level of player, they understand the game, they know how to give the information to the youngsters."
The former Red Devil also stressed that he does not see any mental baggage Ibrahimovic is carrying from his serious knee injury.
"I think Zlatan hasn’t been injured much in his career.
"But, mentally he seems to be very confident about it.
"He doesn’t show fear and he has never been someone who will show it anyway. And he will bring confidence and leadership.
"The way he moves is more about his brain than his physique.
"You can’t really lose that because he is a big guy who knows how to move, knows the rhythm of the game so this is the thing he will never lose", he added.
It remains to be seen when Jose Mourinho will hand Ibrahimovic a start, but Manchester United are next in action on Wednesday away against Basel in the Champions League.