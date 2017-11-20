XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2017 - 22:25 GMT

Good As Anyone They’ve Got – Steve Evans Talks Up Leeds United Loanee

 




Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans has talked up the talents of Tyler Denton, who is on loan at Port Vale from the Whites.

Evans takes his Mansfield Town side to Vale Park on Tuesday evening to lock horns with the Potteries outfit, who have experienced an upturn in form since appointing Neil Aspin as their new manager.




Evans is expecting a tough game and feels there is much to be shown by the fact that Leeds youngster Denton has not been featuring for Vale as he rates the full-back highly.

The former Leeds boss, who worked with Denton during his spell at Elland Road, told reporters ahead of the Vale Park trip: "The boy Denton out of Leeds is as good as anyone they've got in the camp and he's not been featuring.
 


"So it shows the qualities they've got", he added.

Evans though feels that the biggest worry for his Mansfield side at Vale Park is the impact that Aspin has had since he took over, with the former Port Vale player now employing a style that suits the squad at his disposal.

"But the biggest thing for me is the manager. He's gone in there and got them playing in a style of football that suits the individuals they've signed", he said.

Port Vale edged out Barnet 1-0 at Vale Park on Saturday, while Evans' Mansfield outfit beat Stevenage at home by the same scoreline.
  