Good As Anyone They’ve Got – Steve Evans Talks Up Leeds United Loanee

Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans has talked up the talents of Tyler Denton, who is on loan at Port Vale from the Whites.



Evans takes his Mansfield Town side to Vale Park on Tuesday evening to lock horns with the Potteries outfit, who have experienced an upturn in form since appointing Neil Aspin as their new manager.











Evans is expecting a tough game and feels there is much to be shown by the fact that Leeds youngster Denton has not been featuring for Vale as he rates the full-back highly.



The former Leeds boss, who worked with Denton during his spell at Elland Road, told reporters ahead of the Vale Park trip: "The boy Denton out of Leeds is as good as anyone they've got in the camp and he's not been featuring.





" So it shows the qualities they've got", he added.