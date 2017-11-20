His Pace, It’s Unbelievable, Phenomenal – Former Leeds Star Stunned By Whites Prospect

Follow @insidefutbol





Caleb Ekuban's substitute display for Leeds United against Middlesbrough has been hailed by former White Noel Whelan.



The young striker, who was on loan in Albania last season, has only just returned from a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury.











He was brought on at Elland Road in place of Kemar Roofe in the 79th minute of Leeds' 2-1 win over Boro and Whelan was hugely pleased with what he saw from the young prospect.



Whelan thinks the amount of ground Ekuban covered during his time on the pitch was superb, while he also hailed the hitman's pace.





" His closing down and the pace to him, which I've never seen before, he was unbelievable", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.