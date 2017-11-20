XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/11/2017 - 14:35 GMT

I Tried To Play Like Barry Ferguson, Rangers Talent Admits

 




Young Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly has revealed that Barry Ferguson was always his Gers hero while growing up.

Ferguson, who rose through Rangers’ youth system, made his first team debut for the club in 1997.




The former midfielder helped Rangers to win three league titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups before leaving for Blackburn Rovers in 2003.

Ferguson returned to Rangers for his second spell at the club in 2005 and played a key role in the Light Blues winning two more league titles amongst other honours; he then left for Birmingham City in 2009.
 


And Kelly, who explained that Ferguson was always his boyhood Rangers idol, said that he tried to play like him when he was younger.

“It was always Barry Ferguson”, Kelly told Rangers TV, when asked who was Gers hero while growing up.

“When I was younger, I tried to play like Barry.

“Watching Barry play has helped me a lot.”

Kelly, who himself is a product of Rangers’ youth set-up, went on to discuss his style of play.

“I’ve been playing on the sides and further up in the midfield”, he continued.

“But I played a bit deeper in the last few games.

“I like to get forward to create and score goals, but sometimes the deeper side of the game has to come in as well against better opposition.”

Kelly, who was promoted to Rangers Under-20s from the Under-17s in the summer, is yet to make his senior competitive debut for the Scottish giants.
 