I Want To Get In First Team Picture – Rangers Talent Makes Admission

Rangers starlet Stephen Kelly has revealed that he is aiming to be in the first team picture towards the end of the present campaign.



The 17-year-old midfielder, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, was promoted to the Under-20s from the Under-17s in the summer.











The young Gers have decided against playing in the Development League this season and have instead created a Games Programme, which sees them facing Premier League opponents and other European teams.



And Kelly, who feels the Games Programme has been a different kind of experience for his side, explained that he is looking forward to starting for the Under-20s more often and breaking into the first team picture towards the end of the season.





“The season has been good”, he said on Rangers TV.

“It’s my first season with the Under-20s so it has been a better challenge.



“The Games Programme has been different for us, but it’s good to be travelling to different countries and playing against different clubs.



“I am looking forward to starting for the Under-20s in most weeks and getting into the first team picture towards the end of the season.



"I've been a life-long Rangers fan so to get to the Under-20s is good, but there's still a long way to go to get into the first team.



"Hopefully I can keep improving and get there in the end."



Kelly, who may play in the Scottish Youth Cup clash with Partick Thistle at Ibrox on Monday night, featured in the Light Blues’ 4-0 win over Berwick Rangers in Steven Notman’s testimonial at Sheffield Park last week.

