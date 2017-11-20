XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/11/2017 - 16:04 GMT

Know You’re Frustrated, But Stick With Us – West Ham Star’s Message To Fans

 




West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has admitted that it is a frustrating period for the team and their fans, but has asked for patience and continued support in the attempt to find winning form.

The Hammers are on a five match winless run in the league with their latest loss coming against Watford on Sunday under their newly appointed manager David Moyes.




The skipper, who has been with West Ham since 2004 and has gone on to establish himself as an integral member of the squad, insists that the current situation is unfavourable, not only for the fans but also for them as players.

At this critical juncture Noble has asked the fans to stick with the team and continue with their support as West Ham aim to get back to winning ways.
 


"It's a very difficult situation for us", Noble told his club's official website.  

"The fans show their emotions, and rightly so because they're not happy and they pay a lot of money to come and watch us.

"I know it's hard, I know they're frustrated, and we are too because we know we're better than what we're showing, but I urge them to stick by us and hopefully the good times will come back.

"As much as we're not performing on the pitch at the minute, we need them to stick by us."

The Hammers are next scheduled to face Leicester City next this Friday and fans will be looking to see what difference Moyes can make in training over the course of the week.
 