Know You’re Frustrated, But Stick With Us – West Ham Star’s Message To Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has admitted that it is a frustrating period for the team and their fans, but has asked for patience and continued support in the attempt to find winning form.



The Hammers are on a five match winless run in the league with their latest loss coming against Watford on Sunday under their newly appointed manager David Moyes.











The skipper, who has been with West Ham since 2004 and has gone on to establish himself as an integral member of the squad, insists that the current situation is unfavourable, not only for the fans but also for them as players.



At this critical juncture Noble has asked the fans to stick with the team and continue with their support as West Ham aim to get back to winning ways.





"It's a very difficult situation for us", Noble told his club's official website.

"The fans show their emotions, and rightly so because they're not happy and they pay a lot of money to come and watch us.



"I know it's hard, I know they're frustrated, and we are too because we know we're better than what we're showing, but I urge them to stick by us and hopefully the good times will come back.



"As much as we're not performing on the pitch at the minute, we need them to stick by us."



The Hammers are next scheduled to face Leicester City next this Friday and fans will be looking to see what difference Moyes can make in training over the course of the week.

