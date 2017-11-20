Leeds United Defeat Fine Margins Insists Middlesbrough Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson thinks it was a game of fine margins at Elland Road, following Boro’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Sunday.



The Whites, who headed into the game at Elland Road on the back of a four-match losing streak in all competitions, broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through Pablo Hernandez, with Ezgjan Alioski doubling the hosts’ advantage after the break.











Although Britt Assombalonga reduced the arrears in the 77th minute, Leeds managed to hold onto their slender lead and returned to winning ways in the Championship.



And Gibson, who admitted that Boro were not at their best against Leeds, however was quick to add that it was a game of fine margins and that his side need to analyse the defeat and bounce back quickly.





“We’ve obviously been on a good run of late and wanted to carry that on into today but it felt like we didn’t really get going”, he was quoted as saying by Middlesbrough’s official site.

“Having said that, it was a game of fine margins.



“We had chances as well.



“At 2-0 we had a few but we were all not good enough today.



“The goals were sloppy from our point of view.



“We’ll have to watch them back and analyse them but we’ll have to bounce back and bounce back quickly.



“We’ll analyse it and see what’s gone wrong.



“The game’s gone; we don’t have time to dwell on it.



“We’ve shown what we can do and we’ve got to go and do that again.”



The win helped Leeds to move up to seventh spot in the Championship table with 26 points from 17 games, level on points with sixth-placed Boro.

