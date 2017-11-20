XRegister
06 October 2016

20/11/2017 - 21:49 GMT

Marcus Antonsson Best In Squad At These Stats – Blackburn Boss On Leeds Loanee

 




Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Leeds United loanee Marcus Antonsson does the most running and clocks up the best work rate statistics of anyone in his squad.

Antonsson was declared surplus to requirements at Leeds by head coach Thomas Christiansen in the summer and opted to drop down to League One on loan with Blackburn, despite clubs queuing up to take him back to his native Sweden.




He has impressed Mowbray with his willingness to put in a shift at Ewood Park, with Antonsson determined to make sure his loan spell is a success.

Antonsson scored a brace at the weekend in Blackburn's 3-0 win at Bury, leaving Mowbray pleased to see the Swede get his just rewards.
 


"His physical stats in the games and in training are the highest, he does the most running of anyone in our team", Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

"It’s great when they get their rewards.

"We played him in a wide attacking position off the left feeling that we could get him in off the right sided centre half.

"He’s not sure what his strongest foot is, he can strike it with both equally well and can play either side.

"He’s an honest hardworking player who has a goal threat on the end of his boots and we’re pleased he’s here and playing his part.

"His headed goal was fantastic, what we had worked on, so pleased for him", the Rovers boss added.

Antonsson has hit the back of the net five times in League One so far for Blackburn as he looks to help Mowbray's side earn promotion to the Championship.

His contract with Leeds runs until the summer of 2019.
  