Marcus Antonsson Best In Squad At These Stats – Blackburn Boss On Leeds Loanee

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Leeds United loanee Marcus Antonsson does the most running and clocks up the best work rate statistics of anyone in his squad.



Antonsson was declared surplus to requirements at Leeds by head coach Thomas Christiansen in the summer and opted to drop down to League One on loan with Blackburn, despite clubs queuing up to take him back to his native Sweden.











He has impressed Mowbray with his willingness to put in a shift at Ewood Park, with Antonsson determined to make sure his loan spell is a success.



Antonsson scored a brace at the weekend in Blackburn's 3-0 win at Bury, leaving Mowbray pleased to see the Swede get his just rewards.





" His physical stats in the games and in training are the highest, he does the most running of anyone in our team", Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.