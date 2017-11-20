XRegister
06 October 2016

20/11/2017 - 22:02 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Monitoring Erik Lamela Reaction

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino admits that he is waiting to see how Erik Lamela responds to having clocked up an hour of action for the club's Under-23s on Saturday.

Argentine winger Lamela has been sidelined for over a year due to a hip injury, but gave fans concrete hope of a first team comeback soon by playing for Spurs Under-23s against Chelsea.




Pochettino is delighted that Lamela's comeback is continuing at pace.

But the Spurs boss admitted that he will need to monitor how Lamela reacts over the coming weeks to see if he can become available for selection in the first team.
 


"We are happy with him and now it's important to see what happens in the next few weeks", Pochettino told reporters in Germany, as Spurs trained at Signal Iduna Park ahead of their Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund.

"We hope he starts to feel better and better and then be available for selection for the first team."

Spurs Under-23s went down 3-2 at home against Chelsea in Premier League 2 action.

Lamela was replaced by Joe Pritchard on the hour mark at Hotspur Way in a change which had been planned in advance.
  