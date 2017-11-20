XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/11/2017 - 13:43 GMT

Might Have Spoken – Former Scotland Star Indicates Towards Rangers Discussions With Alex McLeish

 




Former Scotland international Michael Stewart has indicated that Rangers have held talks with Alex McLeish.

Ex-Gers boss McLeish was touted for a return to Ibrox earlier this year, but Rangers chose to hand the manager's job to Pedro Caixinha.




He is again in the mix following the departure of Caixinha, despite Aberdeen's Derek McInnes continuing to be the favourite to take charge at the Glasgow club.

And Stewart has indicated that Rangers have spoken to McLeish as they search for a new manager. 
 


"I think they might have spoken", Stewart said on BBC Sport Scotland Sportscene Extra when it was suggested there is increasing talk about McLeish going to Rangers.

The Ibrox outfit have been taking their time over their next appointment as they are determined to make no mistakes.

Youth team boss Graeme Murty is currently the caretaker manager at Rangers, but his 100 per cent record ended on Saturday as the Gers suffered a shock home defeat against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership.
  