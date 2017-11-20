Might Have Spoken – Former Scotland Star Indicates Towards Rangers Discussions With Alex McLeish

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart has indicated that Rangers have held talks with Alex McLeish.



Ex-Gers boss McLeish was touted for a return to Ibrox earlier this year, but Rangers chose to hand the manager's job to Pedro Caixinha.











He is again in the mix following the departure of Caixinha, despite Aberdeen's Derek McInnes continuing to be the favourite to take charge at the Glasgow club.



And Stewart has indicated that Rangers have spoken to McLeish as they search for a new manager.





" I think they might have spoken", Stewart said on BBC Sport Scotland Sportscene Extra when it was suggested there is increasing talk about McLeish going to Rangers.