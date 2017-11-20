Need Him For The Season – Jurgen Klopp Won’t Take Risks With Adam Lallana

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp insists he will not rush Adam Lallana back into action despite naming the midfielder in Liverpool's travelling squad for Tuesday's Champions League group game against Sevilla in Spain.



Lallana has not featured at all for Liverpool so far this season after injuring his thigh in pre-season.











Klopp has been left delighted with the England international's recovery from injury and admits he is now knocking on the door to play games for the Reds.



But the Liverpool boss wants to count on Lallana for the rest of the season and as such dropped a big hint that he will not feature against Sevilla as he wraps the former Southampton man in cotton wool.





The Liverpool boss told a press conference: " He is getting nearer and nearer, but we need him for the rest of the season and not for the next weeks.