06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2017 - 21:26 GMT

Need Him For The Season – Jurgen Klopp Won’t Take Risks With Adam Lallana

 




Jurgen Klopp insists he will not rush Adam Lallana back into action despite naming the midfielder in Liverpool's travelling squad for Tuesday's Champions League group game against Sevilla in Spain.

Lallana has not featured at all for Liverpool so far this season after injuring his thigh in pre-season.




Klopp has been left delighted with the England international's recovery from injury and admits he is now knocking on the door to play games for the Reds.

But the Liverpool boss wants to count on Lallana for the rest of the season and as such dropped a big hint that he will not feature against Sevilla as he wraps the former Southampton man in cotton wool.
 


The Liverpool boss told a press conference: "He is getting nearer and nearer, but we need him for the rest of the season and not for the next weeks.

"He is really knocking on the door and it’s fantastic that he is back. It’s great."

Lallana returned to full training with Liverpool last week and is again involved as the Reds train in Spain before and after their game against Sevilla.

Klopp has decided that rather than flying back after the game, Liverpool will stay in Spain and train on Wednesday morning before then heading back to England.
  