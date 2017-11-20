XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2017 - 20:26 GMT

Pierre-Michel Lasogga Must Work On These Things – Former Leeds Star Says Kemar Roofe Bringing More

 




Noel Whelan thinks that Kemar Roofe is currently offering Leeds United more up front than Pierre-Michel Lasogga, adding the German needs to improve his game.

Lasogga is on a season-long loan at Leeds from Bundesliga side Hamburg and was signed to fill the boots of last term's top goalscorer Chris Wood.




He missed Sunday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough as Roofe led the line and earned plaudits for his display against Garry Monk's men.

And Whelan thinks that Roofe is the man to play again, even if Lasogga recovers from the illness which kept him out of the Boro game, as he is offering more than the big target man.
 


Whelan believes that Lasogga has much to work on.

"He's got to work on his mobility, his fitness, his speed", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"There is so much more to the game and Roofe for me is bringing more up front than he is", he added.

The signing of Lasogga was considered a coup in the summer, with the striker experienced in the Bundesliga and taking home over £50,000 per week in wages at Hamburg.
  