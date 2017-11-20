XRegister
06 October 2016

20/11/2017 - 14:40 GMT

Praise Liverpool Defenders To Boost Confidence Ahead of Chelsea Visit – Former Reds Boss

 




Roy Evans thinks the Liverpool defenders deserve praise for their performance against Southampton at the weekend as it will provide a confidence boost ahead of a stiff test against champions Chelsea next weekend.

The Reds beat Southampton 3-0 at Anfield, with the Saints not managing to have a single shot on goal during the game.




Liverpool’s defence has come in for heavy criticism in the current campaign for letting in several soft goals, but the Merseyside giants have now kept three clean sheets in their last four outings in all competitions, conceding just once in the process.

And Evans feels while the Liverpool defenders have been criticised after conceding goals, they deserve a pat on the back following their performance against Southampton.
 


The former Liverpool manager went on to add that the praise would boost the Liverpool defenders’ confidence, ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Anfield on Saturday.

“We are quick enough to criticise when we concede goals”, Evans said on LFC TV.

“We should be quick enough to pat them on the back when they keep a clean sheet.

“Southampton created very few chances, so you need to give the defence credit.

“They would be delighted if they get that credit and it would give them the confidence to do it again.

“It will be a big ask against Chelsea, but if we can do that then we will become a far better team.”

Liverpool have conceded 17 goals in 12 Premier League games in the present campaign, the most amongst the top seven teams in the division.
 