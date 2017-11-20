Rangers Could Do Worse Than Tony Pulis Says Former Scottish Top Flight Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has suggested Tony Pulis for the Rangers job after he was sacked by Premier League side West Brom.



The Baggies called time on Pulis' spell at the Hawthorns on Monday morning, with Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home against Chelsea proving to be his last in charge.











Rangers are continuing their hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Pedro Caixinha, with Graeme Murty currently in caretaker charge at Ibrox.



And Sutton believes that there would be far worse options for Rangers than former Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Brom boss Pulis .





The former Celtic striker wrote on Twitter: " He may not be a popular choice but Rangers could do a lot worse than go for Tony Pulis."