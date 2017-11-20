XRegister
20/11/2017 - 13:10 GMT

Rangers Could Do Worse Than Tony Pulis Says Former Scottish Top Flight Striker

 




Chris Sutton has suggested Tony Pulis for the Rangers job after he was sacked by Premier League side West Brom.

The Baggies called time on Pulis' spell at the Hawthorns on Monday morning, with Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home against Chelsea proving to be his last in charge.




Rangers are continuing their hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Pedro Caixinha, with Graeme Murty currently in caretaker charge at Ibrox.

And Sutton believes that there would be far worse options for Rangers than former Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Brom boss Pulis. 
 


The former Celtic striker wrote on Twitter: "He may not be a popular choice but Rangers could do a lot worse than go for Tony Pulis."

Rangers would not have to pay compensation for Pulis as he is now a free agent, but the Englishman would still likely demand a substantial pay package if he was to move north of the border.

Pulis, 59, has also been linked with the now vacant job as Wales manager; Chris Coleman has left the post to take over at Sunderland.
  