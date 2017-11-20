Rangers Get Shot In Arm On Derek McInnes Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Derek McInnes' chances of taking over at West Brom have suffered a blow after it emerged the Baggies want their new manager to have Premier League experience.



The Aberdeen boss, who has been heavily linked with the vacant post at Rangers, has been installed as a contender to succeed the sacked Tony Pulis at the Hawthorns by the bookmakers.











McInnes played for West Brom in the early 2000s and remains a popular figure at the Premier League club.



But his chances of leaving the Scottish Premiership for the Premier League have suffered a blow as, according to local paper Express & Star, West Brom are looking for someone with English top flight experience.





It is unclear who West Brom are targeting, but the Baggies thought long and hard before pulling the trigger on Pulis .