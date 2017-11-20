Reading Star Liam Moore Tackles Celtic Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading defender Liam Moore has refused to rule out a move to Celtic in January insisting that transfer speculation is part and parcel of the game.



Moore has been linked with a move to Scotland, with reports suggesting that the 24-year-old is high on manager Brendan Rodgers' shopping list for January.











The Leicester City academy recruit insists that the transfer rumours are part and parcel of a player's career, and says he feels lucky enough just to be playing regularly at present.



Reflecting on his time at Leicester when he didn't play regularly, the defender said that his Reading spell has done him a world of good, getting the chance to play regularly.





"I just try and concentrate on my job. I'm just happy playing football", Moore told the Reading Chronicle.

"I always have in the back of my mind those times when I wasn't getting any game time.



"That was only two years ago now, I'm lucky and thankful to be here doing what I'm doing and playing games.



"Speculation comes and so be it, it's part of the job."



The Bhoys have struggled with their backline this season with injuries to key defenders Jozo Simunovic, Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata forcing Rodgers to reshuffle his defence regularly.



Having joined Reading in 2016 ,Moore has so far managed a total of 65 appearances for the team and could well prove to be the solution to Rodgers' problems.

