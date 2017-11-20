Sorry, But It’s Not True – Chelsea’s Willian Denies Brazil Return Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Willian has rubbished reports in his native Brazil that Palmeiras are in talks with him.



It has been claimed in the attacker's homeland that Palmeiras have kicked off discussions with Willian, with the club aiming to make sure he is playing his football back in Brazil in 2018.











It was even suggested that Willian has liked what he has heard from Palmeiras, leading to confidence the deal could happen.



But Willian insists that his agent has heard nothing regarding the rumours and he has no plans to head back to Brazil at present.





The Chelsea star, replying to a Brazilian journalist, wrote on Twitter: "Sorry, but I am not negotiating with Palmeiras and my agent has received no contact from the club.