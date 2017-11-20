XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2017 - 14:50 GMT

Sorry, But It’s Not True – Chelsea’s Willian Denies Brazil Return Claim

 




Willian has rubbished reports in his native Brazil that Palmeiras are in talks with him.

It has been claimed in the attacker's homeland that Palmeiras have kicked off discussions with Willian, with the club aiming to make sure he is playing his football back in Brazil in 2018.




It was even suggested that Willian has liked what he has heard from Palmeiras, leading to confidence the deal could happen.

But Willian insists that his agent has heard nothing regarding the rumours and he has no plans to head back to Brazil at present.
 


The Chelsea star, replying to a Brazilian journalist, wrote on Twitter: "Sorry, but I am not negotiating with Palmeiras and my agent has received no contact from the club.

"I have no plans to return to Brazil right now", he added.

Willian left Brazil in 2007 when he completed a move from Corinthians to Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.

He left the Ukraine in 2013 and had a brief spell with Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala before then being snapped up by Chelsea for £30m, the Blues famously beating Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.
  