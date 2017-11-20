XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2017 - 12:01 GMT

Southampton Never Tried To Win Game Insists Surprised Former Liverpool Boss

 




Former Liverpool manager Roy Evans has explained that what really bugged him about Southampton was that they did not come to Anfield looking for a win on Saturday.

The Saints were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at the weekend, courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s first half brace and a goal from Philippe Coutinho after the break.




Liverpool were the dominant team throughout the match and were the deserved winners, with Southampton failing to muster a single shot on goal at Anfield.

And Evans, who was thoroughly pleased with Liverpool’s performance, was however left unimpressed with Southampton’s lacklustre display.
 


The 69-year-old feels Mauricio Pellegrino’s team did not travel to Merseyside in search of a win and would have been happy to lose 1-0 or 2-0 at the start of the game.

“I think it was a really good performance from everybody”, Evans told LFC TV, when asked about Liverpool’s performance.

“I thought we gelled as a team, the movement was great and once we got the first goal [there was no looking back.]

“I think they tried to make it quite an open game.

“But I was quite surprised because I expected them to be a more counter-attacking team.

“What really bugged me about Southampton was that they really didn’t want to come and try to win a game.

“They were quite happy to get beaten 1-0 or 2-0.

“So, there was really no real threat from them throughout the game.

“But from our point of view, it was a very good performance.”

Liverpool, who remain in fifth spot in the Premier League with 22 points from 12 matches, will next welcome third-placed Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday.
 