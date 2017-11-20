Southampton Never Tried To Win Game Insists Surprised Former Liverpool Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool manager Roy Evans has explained that what really bugged him about Southampton was that they did not come to Anfield looking for a win on Saturday.



The Saints were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at the weekend, courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s first half brace and a goal from Philippe Coutinho after the break.











Liverpool were the dominant team throughout the match and were the deserved winners, with Southampton failing to muster a single shot on goal at Anfield.



And Evans, who was thoroughly pleased with Liverpool’s performance, was however left unimpressed with Southampton’s lacklustre display.





The 69-year-old feels Mauricio Pellegrino’s team did not travel to Merseyside in search of a win and would have been happy to lose 1-0 or 2-0 at the start of the game.

“I think it was a really good performance from everybody”, Evans told LFC TV, when asked about Liverpool’s performance.



“I thought we gelled as a team, the movement was great and once we got the first goal [there was no looking back.]



“I think they tried to make it quite an open game.



“But I was quite surprised because I expected them to be a more counter-attacking team.



“What really bugged me about Southampton was that they really didn’t want to come and try to win a game.



“They were quite happy to get beaten 1-0 or 2-0.



“So, there was really no real threat from them throughout the game.



“But from our point of view, it was a very good performance.”



Liverpool, who remain in fifth spot in the Premier League with 22 points from 12 matches, will next welcome third-placed Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday.

