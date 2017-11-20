XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2017 - 14:28 GMT

Stick With Him – Former Leeds Star Wants White To Keep Place Against Wolves

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan says he would start with Kemar Roofe up top against Wolverhampton Wanderers, even if Pierre-Michel Lasogga is fit to play, with the former Oxford star doing more to pull defenders out of position.

Lasogga missed Leeds' 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Sunday through illness and it remains to be seen if he is fit enough for the Wednesday night visit to the Championship leaders.




Roofe started up front against Garry Monk's Boro and Whelan says he would leave the former Oxford United man there to take on Wolves.

Whelan is a big fan of Roofe's movement, which can help to pull centre-backs out of position he feels.
 


And he says that Lasogga is often too static up top, which means that centre-backs can comfortably stay in position.

"Stick with what we've seen. I like a striker that can work the two centre halves, not just going into areas to pick up the ball but running behind, going into channels, taking them diagonal into areas they can't go because they want to keep that solid back four shape", Whelan explained on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's [Roofe] got intelligence and he does hold the ball up and bring others into play.

"I think sometimes when we get the big man up front, unless you can run in behind, then it's static and that can play right into the hands of the centre halves."

Wolves have won their last three Championship games on the spin, picking up 2-0 wins in all three, seeing off Norwich City, Fulham and Reading.
  