Stick With Him – Former Leeds Star Wants White To Keep Place Against Wolves

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan says he would start with Kemar Roofe up top against Wolverhampton Wanderers, even if Pierre-Michel Lasogga is fit to play, with the former Oxford star doing more to pull defenders out of position.



Lasogga missed Leeds' 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Sunday through illness and it remains to be seen if he is fit enough for the Wednesday night visit to the Championship leaders.











Roofe started up front against Garry Monk's Boro and Whelan says he would leave the former Oxford United man there to take on Wolves.



Whelan is a big fan of Roofe's movement, which can help to pull centre-backs out of position he feels.





And he says that Lasogga is often too static up top, which means that centre-backs can comfortably stay in position .