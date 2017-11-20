This Type of Player Would Make Us Real Threat – Former Liverpool Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Liverpool boss Roy Evans has insisted that he would like the Reds to have a proper striker in their team, despite Mohamed Salah’s superb form in front of goal.



The Egyptian international, who joined Liverpool from Roma last summer, has been in superb goalscoring form for his new employers.











The forward scored a brace in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton at the weekend to take his tally to 14 goals in all competitions this season, with nine of those coming in the Premier League, thus making him the division’s top goalscorer at the moment.



Liverpool lacking an out and out striker such as Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero, who would score 20 goals per season, has been regularly debated.





And Evans explained that although Salah has been in superb form, he would still like Liverpool to have an in-the-box kind of striker in their team.

“That’s the way Jurgen [Klopp] likes to play, but I would like both”, he told LFC TV, when asked if he still wants Liverpool to have a proper striker in their ranks, given Salah’s great form.



“I would like to have a guy who would get me 20 goals from some of the tap-ins that come out.



“We create a lot of chances, sometimes in games there are 35 efforts on goal and we maybe score just one out of them.



“So it would be nice to have someone who would tap-in after the ball bounced off the goalkeeper.



“Salah scores some spectacular goals, but I would settle for a great striker, an in-the-box striker and Salah as well.



“That would make us a real threat to most teams.”



Although Liverpool have Daniel Sturridge in their ranks, the English striker has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and has been linked with leaving the club, while he has also struggled to remain fit for long periods of time.

