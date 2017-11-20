Yes, We’ll Keep Him – Atalanta Director On Juventus and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta have confirmed that they will activate their option to sign in-demand Bryan Cristante on a permanent basis from Benfica.



The AC Milan youth product is on loan at Atalanta from the Portuguese giants until next summer and the Italian club can keep him permanently by paying a fee of €4m.











Cristante has caught the eye with his performances for Atalanta and as such has been linked with Inter, Lazio, Juventus and West Ham United.



It remains to be seen whether Cristante will stay at Atalanta long term, but the Italian club's general director Umberto Marino has confirmed his side will activate the midfielder's purchase option .





"We will sign him, even if it is premature to talk about the [transfer] market", Marino told Italian broadcaster Premium Sport .