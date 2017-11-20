You’re Not Steven Gerrard Level Yet, Rafael Benitez Tells Paul Pogba

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez believes that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will have to show more consistency over an extended period of time in order to reach the level of Liverpool great Steven Gerrard.



The French midfielder, who had been out of action with injury for the last two months, made a blistering comeback, scoring one and setting up one more, to beat Benitez's side 4-1 in a league match on Saturday.











The former Liverpool boss, who managed Gerrard during his stint with the Reds between 2004 and 2010, insists that Pogba is a great player with lots of unique qualities.



However, Manchester United's record signing last year though needs to show more and also consistently in order to reach the level of the England legend, Benitez feels.





On being asked whether the two are similar types of players and whether Pogba could be compared to Gerrard, Benitez was quoted as saying by beIN Sports: “No, they’re different. Stevie was a top-class player for so many years.

"He was very consistent and could make the difference in every game, with or without the ball.



"He was a top-class player.



"Pogba is a great player, but he still has to be consistent for years like Stevie was for 10 or 15 years.



"Pogba is not my player, so I don't need to talk too much about him.



"He's a great player, like the majority of the Manchester United players. But I'm concentrated on trying to improve my players."



Manchester United will be hoping for Pogba to deliver again when they take on FC Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday.





