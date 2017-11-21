Absolutely Vital For Rangers Youngsters To Play At Ibrox, Gers Youth Coach Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth coach Billy Kirkwood feels although it is vital for his players to play at Ibrox, the youngsters need to have the mental capacity to perform in front of 50,000 people.



The young Gers, who have decided against playing in the Development League this season and have instead created a Games Programme, which sees them facing Premier League opponents and other European teams, enjoyed a rare competitive fixture this season when they took on Partick Thistle in the Scottish Youth Cup on Monday.











The match went into extra-time after the Jags scored twice to cancel out Rangers’ 2-0 lead, with the Light Blues ultimately winning the contest at Ibrox 5-2.



Rangers have struggled at home, failing to win the previous four matches they played at Ibrox this season, including a 2-1 loss to Dumbarton in the Scottish Challenge Cup.





And Kirkwood thinks it is extremely important for his charges to play at Ibrox as it will increase their mental capacity to perform in front of a big crowd.

“It’s absolutely vital because they’re hoping they’ll run out one time and there will be 50,000”, Kirkwood told Rangers TV, when asked about the importance of his charges playing at Ibrox.



“It’s great that we get the opportunity to play at Ibrox and when they get a wee bit of a crowd but they’ve got to test themselves and have that mental capacity to handle 50,000.



“When things aren’t going well, are they brave enough to go and take the ball?



“Can they do the things they are good at? Can they go and take responsibility in one on one situations, either defensively or more importantly offensively and start producing the goods?



“I think they did that at extra-time, but they have got to do that when it’s 0-0 and particularly when it’s 2-0.”



Rangers’ last game at Ibrox before the match against Partick Thistle saw them lose 4-1 to Liverpool in late October.

