Alberto Moreno Dubs Sevilla Return “Strange and Beautiful”

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has revealed that it will be both strange and beautiful for him to play against his former club Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday night.



Moreno, who has been a revelation in the present campaign, joined the Reds from Sevilla in the summer of 2014.











Although the Spaniard has faced Sevilla twice since moving to Merseyside, it is the first time he will come up against Los Nervionenses at his former stomping ground.



Moreno played in the Europa League final loss against Sevilla two seasons ago and also featured in the corresponding Champions League fixture at Anfield in September, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.





And the 25-year-old, who explained that he is having mixed feelings about his return to Sevilla, however was quick to add that there will be no conflict of emotions when he faces his boyhood club.

“Strange and beautiful at the same time”, he told Spanish daily Marca, when asked how he will feel to return home and play against Sevilla.



“All my family and friends will be in the stands, but I am a Liverpool player and every time I wear the Liverpool shirt I want us to win.



“When Sevilla play against other teams, I want them to win obviously, but if we face each other, I'm sorry, I want the three points.”



Moreno, who rose through Sevilla’s youth system before turning out 62 times for the club, has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, providing three assists.

