Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Sevilla Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sevilla vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Spanish outfit Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in a Champions League group stage game tonight.



If Liverpool can beat Sevilla in their own backyard then they will book their place in the last 16 with a game to spare.











Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will be without centre-back Joel Matip, who has a thigh injury.



In goal Klopp continues to pick Loris Karius, meaning Simon Mignolet is on the bench. In defence, Liverpool go with Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren as the central pair, while Alberto Moreno locks horns with his former club. Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum will look to control midfield, with Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane further up the pitch.



If Klopp needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Liverpool Team vs Sevilla



Karius, Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold, Sturridge, Solanke, Can

