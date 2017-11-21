XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/11/2017 - 18:31 GMT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Sevilla Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sevilla vs Liverpool
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Spanish outfit Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in a Champions League group stage game tonight.

If Liverpool can beat Sevilla in their own backyard then they will book their place in the last 16 with a game to spare.




Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will be without centre-back Joel Matip, who has a thigh injury.

In goal Klopp continues to pick Loris Karius, meaning Simon Mignolet is on the bench. In defence, Liverpool go with Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren as the central pair, while Alberto Moreno locks horns with his former club. Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum will look to control midfield, with Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane further up the pitch.

If Klopp needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

 


Liverpool Team vs Sevilla

Karius, Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold, Sturridge, Solanke, Can
 