Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds Amongst Clubs To Send Scouts To League Two Game

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United were amongst a clutch of sides to send scouts to take in this evening's League Two clash between Stevenage and Coventry City.



The duo played out a 1-1 draw in the Tuesday night league encounter, with Coventry striking in the first half to lead 1-0 and Stevenage drawing level with 15 minutes left.











Stevenage entertained a raft of scouts at their Broadhall Way ground with, according to the Coventry Telegraph, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds representatives amongst them.



Clubs are now in the thick of scouting potential targets ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.





Leeds are expected to make additions in the winter window, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal will dip into the market .

Premier League sides Brighton and Stoke City also sent scouts to the fixture, along with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, who look likely to need signings in the new year in their battle against the drop.



Other clubs to send scouts to the League Two game were Bolton Wanderers, Norwich City, Millwall, Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, Oxford United, Charlton Athletic, Cambridge United, Scunthorpe United and Partick Thistle.

