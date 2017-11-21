Don’t Bet On Me, Louis van Gaal Tells Everton Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Louis van Gaal has told Everton fans not to be on him becoming the club's next manager and suggested it will take something special to lure him out of retirement.



The Toffees are looking for a new boss after parting ways with another Dutch manager in the shape of Ronald Koeman and Van Gaal's name has been thrown into the mix in some quarters.











But the former Manchester United manager has reacted cooly to the speculation, advising fans not to bet on him taking charge at Goodison Park.



"Ah, they are rumours", he said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo, when asked about the Everton job.





"I would not bet on it, but you never know", he continued .

"I am retired. So something must come along which makes me say 'I cannot say no'.



"But let's wait and see."



Now 66 years old, Van Gaal's last job was in charge of Manchester United and he led the Red Devils to success in the FA Cup in the 2015/16 campaign.



Watford boss Marco Silva is currently the bookmakers' favourite for the Everton job, with Van Gaal second in the betting.

