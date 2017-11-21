Fraserburgh Boss Not Writing Off Shock Win Over Rangers In “Biggest Game”

Follow @insidefutbol





Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie has admitted that his side’s Scottish Cup game against Rangers in January will be the biggest match in the Broch’s history.



The Highland League minnows were drawn against the Gers in the fourth round draw of the Scottish Cup on Monday.











Fraserburgh are scheduled to host the tie on the third weekend of January, but the match may have to be moved from Bellslea Park as the ground holds just 3,000 fans.



Two seasons ago when Lowland League side East Kilbride landed a dream tie against Celtic in the Scottish Cup, the game was moved to Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium from K-Park.





And Cowie, who explained that he understands if the venue of the match changes due to capacity issues, however insisted that come what may, the game against Rangers will be the biggest match Fraserburgh have ever seen.

"The question now is, can we accommodate them?" Cowie was quoted as saying by STV.



"They have such a big support and for footballing reasons I'd love it to be here.



"But I understand that is a decision we will have to make as a club.



“If it has to be moved so be it.



"Whatever happens this is definitely the biggest game the club has ever seen.”



Cowie went on to add that he is not giving up hope of Fraserburgh recording a shock victory against Rangers.



"We have nothing to lose”, he continued.



“Not one thing. It's at home, so that gives us a chance.



“If a lot of things go in our favour, you never know what can happen."



Fraserburgh edged out Spartans FC in the third round of the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

