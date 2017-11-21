Heung-Min Son Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Borussia Dortmund Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes for this evening's Champions League game in Germany against Borussia Dortmund.



Mauricio Pochettino's men, who have been impressive in the Champions League this season, have already qualified for the last 16, but Dortmund must win tonight to keep their hopes alive; they also need APOEL to avoid defeat against Real Madrid.











Tottenham continue to be without winger Erik Lamela, but he has returned to Under-23s action as he steps up his recovery.



Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence the Argentine opts for Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen. Eric Dier is handed a start, as is Harry Winks, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



The Spurs manager has a number of changes he can make from his bench, including Mousa Dembele and Fernando Llorente.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Borussia Dortmund



Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente

