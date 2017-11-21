I Was Embarrassed How Rangers Lost To Hamilton Reveals Former Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Rae has revealed he felt embarrassed in the manner in which Rangers went down to defeat against Hamilton at the weekend.



Rangers, under caretaker boss Graeme Murty, were expected to make it three wins on the spin by seeing off Accies at Ibrox.











But Rangers squandered a series of chances and went down to a 2-0 defeat, giving Hamilton their first win at the ground in 90 years.



Rae, a former Rangers midfielder, says that defeat at home against Hamilton would have been unthinkable during his time at the club and would have led for calls for someone to lose their job.





" Can you imagine in my time when I was there that Rangers lost to Hamilton at Ibrox? There would be an outcry for somebody to lose their job and unfortunately that's where Rangers are at the moment", Rae was quoted as saying by the BBC.