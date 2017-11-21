XRegister
X
06 October 2016

21/11/2017 - 22:49 GMT

It’s Learning Curve – Former Liverpool Star Says Cut Reds Champions League Slack

 




Jason McAteer believes Liverpool should be cut some slack in the Champions League as it is their first season back in the elite competition.

Liverpool raced to a 3-0 lead away at Sevilla in the first half on Tuesday night to put themselves firmly on course to book qualification from their group with a game to spare.




But the Reds' defensive weakness again cropped up as they conceded three goals in the second half to leave Spain with a 3-3 draw which means they still have work to do in their final group game.

Liverpool are being fiercely criticised for letting slip a three-goal lead, but McAteer thinks Jurgen Klopp's men should be cut some slack.
 


"It's the first season back in the Champions League, a lot of players might not have played in it", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"It's a learning curve, you come up against different opponents. You've got to give them that.

"So, we're OK. We're still in the driving seat [in the group]."

Liverpool's failure to address their defensive issues during Klopp's reign has been a source of much criticism this season.

The German boss however has insisted that he has no quality issues regarding his defenders and Klopp will want his men to put in a solid display against Chelsea at the weekend.
  