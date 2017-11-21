It’s Learning Curve – Former Liverpool Star Says Cut Reds Champions League Slack

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer believes Liverpool should be cut some slack in the Champions League as it is their first season back in the elite competition.



Liverpool raced to a 3-0 lead away at Sevilla in the first half on Tuesday night to put themselves firmly on course to book qualification from their group with a game to spare.











But the Reds' defensive weakness again cropped up as they conceded three goals in the second half to leave Spain with a 3-3 draw which means they still have work to do in their final group game.



Liverpool are being fiercely criticised for letting slip a three-goal lead, but McAteer thinks Jurgen Klopp's men should be cut some slack.





" It's the first season back in the Champions League, a lot of players might not have played in it", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"It's a learning curve, you come up against different opponents. You've got to give them that.



"So, we're OK. We're still in the driving seat [in the group]."



Liverpool's failure to address their defensive issues during Klopp's reign has been a source of much criticism this season.



The German boss however has insisted that he has no quality issues regarding his defenders and Klopp will want his men to put in a solid display against Chelsea at the weekend.

