I’ve Never Seen Fans Like These, Leeds United Star Admits

Leeds United attacker Pablo Hernandez has insisted that the Whites fans are the best in the league, following their support in the game against Middlesbrough at Elland Road at the weekend.



Despite Leeds’ poor home form, the ground has always been packed this season and it was the same case during the 2-1 win over Boro.











Throughout the game against Middlesbrough, who were led by former Leeds boss Garry Monk, the Whites faithful created a memorable atmosphere at Elland Road.



And Hernandez thinks the Leeds fans are the best in the division, with the Spaniard also praising the supporters for travelling in numbers during away games.





The 32-year-old, who went on to add that he has never seen such support throughout his career, explained that it is an unbelievable feeling to step onto the Elland Road pitch every time.

"It was unbelievable", he told LUTV, when asked about the atmosphere at Elland Road during the game against Boro.



"I think we have the best fans in the league, not only at Elland Road because when you play in London or in other cities, you have two or three thousand [travelling] fans, and it's unbelievable.



"I’ve not seen this ever in my career, it's an unbelievable feeling when you go out on the pitch.



“I can only tell the fans, ‘thanks’ because their support gives the team extra power."



Leeds will next face Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Wednesday.

